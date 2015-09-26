RHP Mike Bolsinger allowed seven hits and seven runs, four earned, in four innings. He surrendered a career-high three homers and did it in a five-batter sequence in the fourth. He has pitched less than five innings in three consecutive starts, going 0-2 with a 7.50 ERA in that span.

OF Enrique Hernandez (left hamstring strain) could be on the verge of returning to the Dodgers after what manager Don Mattingly called his “last hurdle” in rehab work Friday at their complex in Glendale, Ariz. “He had a heavy day today,” Mattingly said. “If he comes out of that good, we’re going to see him pretty soon. Got more at-bats today. Ran hard again today 100 percent. So feeling good about Kiki as of this moment. If he comes in sore, we’ll know we’re not quite there yet.”

SS Jimmy Rollins went 3-for-5 with his third triple of the season. It was his fifth game with three or more hits and first since Sept. 4 at San Diego. Rollins has reached base safely in 13 of 15 games against the Rockies this season, going 17-for-49 (.347) with four doubles, one triple, two homers, three RBI and a .458 on-base percentage in those games.

3B Chase Utley played third base, making his second career start at the position -- the first came Monday. Manager Don Mattingly said he started Utley over rookie Corey Seager because Seager looked “heavy legged” when he last played Wednesday and noticed he was shaking his legs out in the field. After giving Seager Thursday off, Mattingly said, “just want to be cautious today, because I‘m going to need him to play short in this series.”