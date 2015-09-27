OF Enrique Hernandez (left hamstring strain) will join the Dodgers on Monday at San Francisco and be activated. He is hitting .308 in 71 games with six homers and 22 RBIs and has been on the disabled list since Aug. 31. Manager Don Mattingly said Hernandez had a heavy workday on Friday at the Dodgers’ complex in Glendale, Ariz., and felt fine when he reported Saturday.

1B Adrian Gonzalez was scratched from the lineup Saturday because of a pinched nerve in his lower back. He will not play Sunday, a scheduled day off, which will be Gonzalez’s third day off in four days. Manager Don Mattingly said, “We just want to get rid of it. It seems to be going away, and it comes back when he plays. It keeps coming back. It’s not something that I‘m honestly that worried about. It is temporarily something I worry about. But I do think it’s something that as we’ve rested it, it’s gotten better every time. So I think it’s just a matter of a few days.” Mattingly has said the Dodgers can’t afford to lose Gonzalez, who leads the team with 28 homers, 88 RBIs and 74 runs.

RF Andre Ethier’s run-scoring double in the sixth inning on Saturday was the 300th of his career. Ethier is the fourth Los Angeles Dodgers player with 300 career doubles. The others are Steve Garvey (333), Willie Davis (321) and Eric Karros (302).

LHP Bret Anderson allowed six runs and 10 hits in four innings on Saturday with one walk and one strikeout. It was his second consecutive start of not reaching five innings, allowing 10 hits and at least five runs. He has two strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings in the two starts.