OF Scott Schebler came through as a pinch-hitter in the Dodgers’ loss at San Francisco on Monday night. The only left-handed hitter available to manager Don Mattingly off his bench, Schebler led off the 11th inning with a single and advanced into scoring position before getting stranded in the eventual 3-2, 12-inning defeat. Schebler raised his average to .250 in his bid to earn a spot on the Dodgers’ postseason roster.

SS Corey Seager had two hits in Monday’s loss to the San Francisco Giants to extend his streak of having reached base at least once in all 20 of his major league games. It’s the longest streak in Dodgers history, five games more than the second-best, set by SS Bill Russell in 1969. Seager did, however, strike out with the potential go-ahead run on second base to end the 10th inning.

INF/OF Enrique Hernandez was reinstated off the 15-day disabled list Monday and got immediately into the action in Monday’s loss at San Francisco. Hernandez entered the game as a defensive replacement in the bottom of the ninth inning, then later singled twice in the 3-2, 12-inning defeat. Hernandez is fighting for a spot on the Dodgers’ postseason roster.

RHP Zack Greinke showed no ill-effects of a calf injury that caused him to miss a start last week in Monday’s loss at San Francisco. The 18-game winner allowed two runs on just four hits in seven innings, but did not get a decision in the 3-2, 12-inning defeat. The loss was just the Dodgers’ 12th in 43 games Greinke has pitched following a loss in his career.

LHP Clayton Kershaw gets a chance to wrap up the National League West for the Dodgers on Tuesday night when he faces the San Francisco Giants. He’s 15-7 with a 1.61 ERA in his career against the Giants, but that doesn’t mean winning Tuesday’s game will be easy. That’s because he’ll be opposed by Giants ace LHP Madison Bumgarner, who already has beaten Kershaw 2-1 and 4-0 in head-to-head matchups this season.