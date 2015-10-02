3B Justin Turner (sore knee) sat out his second consecutive game Thursday as a precaution in order to rest what manager Don Mattingly is calling a minor injury. Turner is expected to return to the lineup in at least a limited capacity this weekend, when the Dodgers close out the regular season with three games against the San Diego Padres.

OF Yasiel Puig is expected to be reinstated from the disabled list by the end of the week, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly disclosed Thursday. Puig hasn’t played since going on the DL on Aug. 28. But Mattingly said his starting outfielder has made a “miraculous” recovery, and now is a possibility for the upcoming playoffs.

LHP Alex Wood will be auditioning for a possible role in the upcoming playoffs when he makes his final regular-season start Friday at home against the San Diego Padres. Wood is coming off one of his worst starts of the season, having given up eight runs in 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies. He’s 1-1 in his career against the Padres with a 2.77 ERA in three games (two starts).

RHP Zack Greinke will have no limitations in his final start of the regular season Saturday against the San Diego Padres, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly announced Thursday. Greinke will pitch either Game 1 or Game 2 of the upcoming playoff series against the New York Mets. Even if he were picked for Game 1, he would have five days of rest between Saturday’s start and the playoff outing.

LHP Clayton Kershaw remains a possibility to start Game 1 of the playoff series against the New York Mets even though the regular season will end with Zack Greinke ahead of him in the rotation. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly appeared to indicate that he’s leaning toward starting Kershaw in Game 1 next Friday. In order to leave that door open, Mattingly said Kershaw would be on a pitch limit in Sunday’s regular-season finale against the San Diego Padres.

LHP Brett Anderson locked up the Game 3 start in the playoff series against the New York Mets with an impressive outing in a 3-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday. In his final regular-season start, Anderson allowed just four hits and two runs in 7 2/3 innings. In the process, he ran his season innings total to a career-best 180.