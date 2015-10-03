OF-1B Scott Van Slyke (right wrist) was injured during the series in San Francisco and underwent an MRI. He received a cortisone shot and has not taken batting practice the past few days as of Oct 2.

INF Corey Seager could be the starting shortstop when the National League Division Series begins Friday. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly refused to tip his hand Friday when asked if Seager or SS Jimmy Rollins would get the nod. Mattingly refused to commit, saying only that Seager was the team’s starter for Friday’s game against the Padres. Seager went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run against San Diego. Rollins didn’t play.

OF Yasiel Puig (hamstring) has been playing in instructional league games in Arizona the past few days. He is expected to join the Dodgers in LA this weekend.

LHP Alex Wood recovered in fine fashion from a debacle in Colorado last weekend to defeat the Padres. Wood held the Padres to two runs on five hits with four strikeouts and a walk in seven innings in Friday’s victory. The Rockies knocked around Wood for eight runs on 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings in a 12-5 defeat last Sunday. The left-hander said he’s much more comfortable pitching in Dodger Stadium instead of Denver. “I like pitching here. I’ve always, even when I was in Atlanta, enjoyed pitching here,” said Wood, who the Dodgers acquired in a multi-player trade with the Atlanta Braves on July 30. “If you’re asking me if I like pitching here instead of Colorado, the answer is yes. I think anyone would give you the same answer.” For the most part, Wood had an answer for the Padres (74-86). Wood (12-12) won two of his three career starts against San Diego. “It’s good to finish on a high note and play for home-field advantage, so I was glad I could do my part tonight,” said Wood, who capped his regular season with his fifth quality start in the City of Angels. “Everybody in (the Dodgers clubhouse) is trying to win these last two games, tomorrow and Sunday, and whatever happens just be prepared to play your role (in the playoffs) or whatever they ask you and you do the best job you can.” Wood, who set a career high in wins and starts (32), blanked the Padres for six innings before allowing an RBI groundout to LF Alexi Amarista and a sacrifice fly to 1B Cody Decker in the seventh inning.

2B Howie Kendrick says he is fit from the strained hamstring that sidelined him for 34 games until he was activated on Sept. 18. Kendrick went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs against the Padres. Since his return, Kendrick is batting .286 with two doubles and five RBIs.

C A.J. Ellis has been solid offensively recently. Ellis was 2-for-4 with an RBI as he recorded his second straight multi-hit game. After a slow start, Ellis has hit .285 with seven home runs and 19 RBIs in his last 42 games.