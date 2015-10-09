OF/1B Scott Van Slyke (sore right wrist) will not be on the Dodgers’ NL Division Series roster. He missed the last five days of the regular season and got a cortisone shot.

SS Corey Seager was one of the top prospects in baseball when the season began. By the time it ended, he had arrived in Los Angeles faster than expected. He was promoted in September, and a finger injury sustained by Jimmy Rollins brought more playing time than anticipated. Seager started 25 of the Dodgers’ final 30 regular-season games and made a seamless transition to the big leagues, batting .337 and reaching base in his first 21 big-league starts (a Los Angeles franchise record). Heading into the playoffs, Seager had wrested the job as the Dodgers’ primary shortstop from Rollins -- something that wasn’t supposed to happen until next season.

OF Yasiel Puig expects to be on the Dodgers’ NLDS roster despite missing nearly all of the past month with a strained right hamstring.