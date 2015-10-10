FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 11, 2015 / 4:56 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Corey Seager went 1-for-4 in his playoff debut. Seager doubled in the third inning. At 21, Seager became the youngest Dodger position player to start a postseason contest.

RHP Zack Greinke, who will start Game 2, said LHP Clayton Kershaw is a better alternative to pitch on three days rest if the Dodgers decide to go that option if the series reaches Game 4. ”I just haven’t done it good in my career,“ Greinke said. ”So I think that’s kind of why it has been like that in the past. I haven’t done good doing that in the past, and Kershaw is more confident than me doing it.

2B Howie Kendrick was 2-for-4 with a double for his third multi-hit playoff game in his career. Kendrick also scored the Dodgers’ lone run, coming home on an RBI single by 1B Adrian Gonzalez in the eighth inning.

LHP Clayton Kershaw lost his fifth straight playoff game. Kershaw (0-1), who is 1-6 in the postseason, was charged with three runs on four hits with four walks, which tied a season-high, in 6 2/3 innings. Kershaw also lost to the Mets for the first time in 10 career starts.

C A.J. Ellis, who went 1-for-3, recorded a fourth-inning single to extend his postgame hitting streak to a franchise tying-record 11 games. Ellis tied LF Carl Crawford’s mark, set in 2014.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.