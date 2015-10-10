SS Corey Seager went 1-for-4 in his playoff debut. Seager doubled in the third inning. At 21, Seager became the youngest Dodger position player to start a postseason contest.

RHP Zack Greinke, who will start Game 2, said LHP Clayton Kershaw is a better alternative to pitch on three days rest if the Dodgers decide to go that option if the series reaches Game 4. ”I just haven’t done it good in my career,“ Greinke said. ”So I think that’s kind of why it has been like that in the past. I haven’t done good doing that in the past, and Kershaw is more confident than me doing it.

2B Howie Kendrick was 2-for-4 with a double for his third multi-hit playoff game in his career. Kendrick also scored the Dodgers’ lone run, coming home on an RBI single by 1B Adrian Gonzalez in the eighth inning.

LHP Clayton Kershaw lost his fifth straight playoff game. Kershaw (0-1), who is 1-6 in the postseason, was charged with three runs on four hits with four walks, which tied a season-high, in 6 2/3 innings. Kershaw also lost to the Mets for the first time in 10 career starts.

C A.J. Ellis, who went 1-for-3, recorded a fourth-inning single to extend his postgame hitting streak to a franchise tying-record 11 games. Ellis tied LF Carl Crawford’s mark, set in 2014.