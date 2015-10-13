C Yasmani Grandal snapped an epic slump Monday, when he hit a two-run single in the second inning to give the Dodgers a brief lead in what turned out to be a 13-7 loss to the Mets in Game 3 of the NL Division Series. Grandal entered the game 0-for-4 in the NLDS and with just four hits in his last 86 at-bats dating back to Aug. 11.

2B Chase Utley didn’t play Monday, one day after he appealed the two-game suspension he received from Major League Baseball for his hard slide into Mets SS Ruben Tejada during Game 2 on Saturday night. Tejada broke his right fibula in the fall and is out for the rest of the season. Utley heard plenty of boos and taunts Monday from a Citi Field sellout crowd of 44,276 but never stepped to the on-deck circle -- even in the ninth inning, when Dodgers LHP Luis Avilan was due up with a right-hander on the mound. Manager Don Mattingly said with the Dodgers down six runs, he wanted to save Utley for a situation in which there were multiple runners on base.

LHP Clayton Kershaw will start on three days’ rest Tuesday when he faces the Mets in Game 4 of the NLDS.

LHP Brett Anderson picked a bad time for one of his worst starts of the season Monday, when he took the loss after allowing six runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out three over three innings. The Dodgers fell to the Mets 13-7 in Game 3 of the NL Division Series. Anderson pitched fewer than four innings just once in 31 regular-season starts. In addition, the four-run second inning he absorbed marked just the third time he gave up at least four runs in an inning in 2015.