October 16, 2015 / 3:43 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Brooks Brown was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers from the Rockies on Wednesday. Brown, 30, went 1-3 with a 4.91 ERA in 36 appearances for Colorado this year. He will not be eligible to pitch for Los Angeles in the postseason.

RHP Jim Johnson, who didn’t make the Dodgers’ playoff roster, was designated for assignment Wednesday to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for newly acquired RHP Brooks Brown. Johnson came to the Dodgers in a midseason trade with Atlanta, and he went 0-3 with one save and a 10.13 ERA in 23 outings for Los Angeles. He was 2-3 with nine saves and a 2.25 ERA in 49 games for Atlanta earlier this year.

