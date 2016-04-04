C Yasmani Grandal (sore right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (left shoulder surgery in May 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He might be able to return in June.

RHP Josh Ravin (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He might be able to return in June.

LF Alex Guerrero (left knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He might be able to return by May 1.

RHP Mike Bolsinger (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He might be able to return by May 1.

2B Howie Kendrick (strained left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

RF Andre Ethier (broken right tibia) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He might be able to return in June.

LHP Brett Anderson (back surgery in March 2016) went on the 60-day disabled list April 3. He might be able to return in June.