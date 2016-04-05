SS Corey Seager, among the game’s top prospects, made his first opening-day roster. After missing time during training camp with a sore knee, he said he’s fit. “I feel 100 percent,‘’ he said. ”Everything is good.‘’ Seager said he’s not setting any goals for the season, instead focusing on the day-to-day stuff. “I just want to go out and win that night,‘’ he said. ”Just help the team win that day.‘’ He did his part on Monday with a two-run double.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder), who opened the season on the disabled list, is scheduled to throw a batting-practice session later this week. The Dodgers, beset by injuries to their starters, are hopeful Ryu can return in May.

2B Chase Utley batted in the leadoff spot and that’s a plus according to manager Dave Roberts. “I feel comfortable with him in that spot,‘’ Roberts said of the veteran Utley. ”I trust his at-bats and like it if he can get an extra one.‘’ Utley doubled to open the game and ended up with three hits in five at-bats with two RBIs.

2B Howie Kendrick (calf) is expected to take batting practice this week, according to manager Dave Roberts. When Kendrick gets healthy, he will get the majority of starts at second base over Chase Utley. It’s believed Utley will also get some time at third base.