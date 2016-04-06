C Austin Barnes got his first start of the season Tuesday, spelling A.J. Ellis. Barnes saw action Monday at second base. Barnes’ versatility is among the reasons he was able to make his first Opening Day roster. Barnes played in 11 games last year for the Dodgers, seeing action at catcher, third base and second base.

C Yasmani Grandal should be available for the Dodgers’ home opener on April 12. Grandal, who underwent offseason shoulder surgery, was bothered by a sore forearm throughout most of camp. However, his progress is such that he could be ready in a week after playing in simulated games at the team’s base in Arizona.

2B Chase Utley is the oldest Dodger at age 37. He is also the team’s leadoff hitter against right-handed pitchers. Manager Dave Roberts has decided to go with the veteran at the top of the order, choosing him over Carl Crawford. Utley responded with three hits, two RBIs and a run Monday against the Padres before he was held hitless in four at-bats Tuesday. The Dodgers hoped OF Andre Either would assume the leadoff role, but he is out for an extended period after breaking in his leg in camp. Tuesday was Utley’s 1,587th game, but he batted leadoff for only the 13th time.

2B Howie Kendrick (calf) is expected to be ready to play in the home opener on April 12. Kendrick’s availability will give manager Dave Roberts some flexibility in how much he wants to use veteran Chase Utley.

LHP Clayton Kershaw is rewriting the team’s record book, and he came one step closer to snagging another milestone with his win in the opener Monday. Kershaw, who scattered a hit and walk through seven scoreless innings, has won four times on Opening Day. Only Dodgers great Don Drysdale has eclipsed that mark in franchise history with five Opening Cay victories.