C Yasmani Grandal (right forearm tightness) was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday. Grandal played four games with Triple-A Oklahoma City on a rehab assignment, going 3-for-9 with a home run.

RHP Chris Hatcher gave up the game-losing home run to Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt on Tuesday, the second homer he has served up in four outings (3 1/3 innings) this season. “Our job is simple, it’s to come out and put up a zero,” Hatcher said. “We haven’t done that recently. I know I haven’t done that. I just need to make better pitches. The ball isn’t going where I want, and I need to figure out why.”