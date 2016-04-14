RP Kenley Jansen earned the first five-out save of his career Wednesday night. Jansen pitched a perfect 1 2/3 innings with two strikeouts to preserve a 3-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks for LHP Alex Wood. The save was Jansen’s third this season.

C Yasmani Grandal made his first start of the season Wednesday after being activated from the disabled list Tuesday.

SS Corey Seager watched his 11-game hitting streak dating from Oct. 1 end. Seager went 0-for-4 with a strikeout but drove in a run on a fielder’s choice in a 3-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The rookie had hits in his first eight games this season.

RF Yasiel Puig hit safely for the eighth time in nine games Wednesday night. Puig went 2-for-4 and struck out once in a 3-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Puig is now batting .394 (13-for-33).

LHP Alex Wood recovered from a ragged start in his season debut to earn his first victory Wednesday night. Wood retired 11 consecutive batters between the fourth and seventh innings and permitted just four hits and one run in seven-plus innings during a 3-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. In his first start April 7, Wood allowed five runs and eight hits in five innings and suffered a 12-6 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

RHP Ross Stripling will make his first start Thursday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks since his aborted attempt at a no-hitter in his major-league debut. Stripling, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2014, pitched 7 1/3 hitless innings Friday night against the San Francisco Giants before being relieved after his 100th pitch. The Dodgers would lose in 10 innings, 3-2.

1B Adrian Gonzalez hit his first home run of the season in Wednesday night’s 3-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Gonzalez sent a 97 mph fastball from RHP Rubby De La Rosa about one-third of the way up the bleachers in right-center field. Gonzalez finished 1-for-4 and struck out once.

UT Howie Kendrick made his first start in left field since 2011. Kendrick spent the vast majority of his career at second base.

LF Howie Kendrick started in the outfield for the first time since 2011 in Wednesday night’s 3-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kendrick, who spent the vast majority of his career as a second baseman, caught two fly balls. At the plate, Kendrick went 1-for-4, struck out and scored a run to extend his hitting streak to six games from Sept. 29.