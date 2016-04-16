INF/C Austin Barnes was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Barnes had appeared in six of the team’s first 10 games and was 2-for-15 with an RBI.

RHP Chris Hatcher was reinstated from the paternity list. Hatcher left the team to be with his wife, Jenny, as they welcomed their first child, son Jensen, on Thursday. He pitched a perfect eighth with a strikeout of Buster Posey, who was caught looking.

3B Justin Turner returned to the lineup after sustaining a left hand injury in Wednesday’s win over the D-backs. X-rays came back negative and manager Dave Roberts indicated Turner’s only problems were soreness and swelling. Turner went 1-for-3 with a walk, a triple and a run scored.

SS Charlie Culberson tied a career high with three RBIs, matching his effort Aug. 14, 2004 against Cincinnati. He also has two multi-hit games this season -- both against Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner.

OF Enrique Hernandez is batting .395 (47 for 119) against left-handed pitchers. That includes 10 hits in 16 at-bats against Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner with three home runs and four doubles. In five starts this season, Hernandez has four multi-hit games.

1B Adrian Gonzalez has struggled against Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner. In his first 47 at-bats, Gonzalez is hitting .151, and his .200 OPS is his worst against any of the 49 pitchers he’s faced 25 times or more in his career. On Friday, he went 1-for-3 with a strikeout.

LHP Clayton Kershaw improved to 3-4 with a 2.18 ERA in nine head-to-head matchups against Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner. But he threw two wild pitches in a game for the first time this season and blamed a lack of consistency. “I want to throw a good (game) every time,” he said. “I‘m not there right now.”