RHP Kenta Maeda seeks to continue his early success on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants. In his first two starts, the 28-year-old rookie from Japan has yet to allow a run while amassing eight strikeouts in 12 innings and holding opponents to a .222 average during his two starts. At the plate, Maeda has one of the Dodgers’ four home runs this season.

C Yasmani Grandal got his first two hits of the season in Saturday night’s 4-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Grandal, activated from the disabled list on Tuesday, went 2-for-5 with two doubles. His first double, a line drive into right-center field in the fifth inning, ended RHP Johnny Cueto’s attempt at a perfect game.

SS Corey Seager ended an 0-for-11 slump with his first home run of the season on Saturday night. Seager propelled an 84 mph pitch from San Francisco Giants LHP Javier Lopez 404 feet over the center-field fence in the eighth inning of a 4-3 loss. Seager, who began the season with an eight-game hitting streak, is now batting .267 (12-for-45).

LF Enrique Hernandez extended his hitting streak to four games and had an RBI in his third successive game on Saturday night. Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a run-scoring single and a strikeout in a 4-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Hernandez now has seven RBIs in his past three games and is batting .471 (8-for-17) during his hitting streak. Hernandez’s longest hitting streak is six games, which he accomplished twice last year.

1B Adrian Gonzalez watched his eight-game hitting streak end Saturday night. Gonzalez went 0-for-4 and struck out once in a 4-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants. During his streak, Gonzalez batted .353 (12-for-34) while amassing five RBIs, three doubles and a home run.

LHP Scott Kazmir lost his home debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. Kazmir allowed four runs, seven hits, four walks (one intentional) and two wild pitches in four-plus innings while adding three strikeouts in a 4-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Kazmir needs one victory for 100 in his career.

INF Howie Kendrick saw his eight-game hitting streak end Saturday night. Kendrick grounded out as a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the sixth inning of a 4-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Despite the streak, Kendrick is batting just .235 (4-for-17).