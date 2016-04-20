RHP Louis Coleman allowed two runs in the seventh inning. It snapped the Dodger bullpen’s scoreless streak at 16 innings that dated back to April 13.

3B Justin Turner made two errors on Tuesday, his first two miscues of the season. He was 0-for-3, which broke a five-game hitting streak against the Braves. Turner is hitting .381 (8-for-21) against the Braves since May 2015.

LHP Alex Wood (1-2) had some shaky defensive support on Tuesday against Atlanta in his first appearance against his former team. He pitched four innings and allowed six runs, three earned, on seven hits and three walks. He struck out one and threw 88 pitches.

RHP Ross Stripling (0-0, 2.03) will make his third start of the season. He received no decision in his last start against Arizona when he allowed two runs on five hits over six innings. He struck out five and walked one. He threw 7 1/3 innings in the major league debut against the Giants on April 8 and took a no-hitter into the eighth.

1B Adrian Gonzalez had a pair of hits and a walk on Tuesday. He has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games against the Braves, posting a .361 average (17-for-47) since July 2014.