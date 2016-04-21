FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
April 21, 2016 / 8:16 PM / a year ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RHP Kenley Jansen earned his sixth save in six tries on Thursday. He retired the side in order and has allowed only two hits in 6 2/3 innings this season. The Dodgers bullpen threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings and have a 0.37 ERA over the last seven games.

RHP Ross Stripling failed to make it out of the fourth inning in his Wednesday start against the Braves. In 3 2/3 innings, he allowed three runs, two earned, on six hits and two walks, striking out four. He threw 72 pitches and left after allowing a two-out bases loaded single.

RHP Pedro Baez was not available for Wednesday’s game after being hit in the back of the head with a thrown ball while the team was warming up. Manager Dave Roberts said Baez was hit by a warmup pitch thrown by Adam Liberatore and received medical attention. “It was not a 90 mph fastball, but Lib was getting loose and airmailed one and hit him in the back of the head,” Roberts said. Baez will be re-evaluated on Thursday morning.

OF Carl Crawford was sent to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday for a rehab assignment. Crawford went on the disabled list retroactive to April 8 due to a sore back.

1B Adrian Gonzalez continues to punish the Braves. He hit a towering two-run homer to dead center, his second. He’s hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games against Atlanta, going 18-for-51 (.353) with three homers and 12 RBIs. Gonzalez has 54 career home runs in April, the sixth most among active players.

LHP J.P. Howell appears to have recovered from back-to-back miserable appearances in the early portion of the season. Howell pitched two scoreless innings on Thursday and has not allowed a run in his last four appearances, a stretch of 4 2/3 innings.

LHP Clayton Kershaw (2-0, 1.64) is coming off a seven-inning stint against the Giants that saw him allow two runs and strike out six. Kershaw has made six career starts against the Braves and compiled a record of 2-0 with a 1.79 ERA in 45 1/3 innings. His most recent start against the Braves came on May 26, 2015, when he struck out 10 in seven scoreless innings.

