RHP Louis Coleman was placed on the bereavement list Thursday. In five relief appearances with the Dodgers this season, he is 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA.

OF Scott Van Slyke (lower-back irritation) is still not doing baseball activities as of Friday.

LHP Luis Avilan, who was acquired by the Dodgers from the Braves last season, was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. He made five appearances in the minors this year, allowing three hits and no runs in six innings while striking out nine and walking three.

RHP Pedro Baez was tested for a concussion after being hit in the back of the head by a throw in the bullpen Wednesday, but he was cleared by doctors Thursday. He said he felt good and played catch before the game. Baez has appeared in six games, allowing three hits and two runs in 5 1/3 innings.

LF Carl Crawford, on the disabled list because of lower back tightness, made it to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday to begin a brief rehab stint, and he went 0-for-4. He will switch to Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday before being activated Monday by the Dodgers. He was scheduled to play Wednesday but didn’t make it to Oklahoma City because of travel complications.

1B Adrian Gonzalez will get his first day off this season on Monday or Tuesday, manager Dave Roberts said.

LHP Scott Kazmir tries to bounce back from two rough starts against the Giants as the Dodgers open a three-game series in Colorado on Friday night. He is one victory shy of 100 for his career. Kazmir, signed as a free agent over the winter, has faced the Rockies just once, winning in 2007 while allowing three runs over six innings.

LHP Clayton Kershaw allowed double-figure hits for just the fourth time in his career, but he allowed only one run on the 10 hits over eight innings in a no-decision Thursday at Atlanta. He struck out 10 and walked one, throwing 116 pitches. The first two batters of the game smacked doubles, and five of the first seven got hits.