RHP Yimi Garcia began the seventh and faced four batters before leaving with right biceps soreness. He was shaking his right arm after giving up a game-tying sacrifice fly to DJ LeMahieu and will be further evaluated Saturday.

OF Scott Van Slyke (lower-back irritation) is still not doing baseball activities as of Friday.

SS Corey Seager entered the game 1-for-6 at Coors Field and went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two walks. The homer and multi-hit game were Seager’s first at Coors Field.

OF Carl Crawford (lower back soreness) went 0-for-4 in his first rehab appearance Thursday with Triple-A Oklahoma City. He is scheduled to get four at-bats Friday, play Sunday with High Class A Rancho Cucamonga and join the Dodgers on Monday.

OF Carl Crawford (lower back soreness) is scheduled to join the Dodgers on Monday at Los Angeles for the start of a homestand. He made his first rehab appearance Thursday night with Triple-A Oklahoma City and went 0-for-4 with a strikeout while playing seven innings in left field. On Friday night, he again played seven innings for Oklahoma City and went 2--for-4 with two doubles and two RBI. Crawford is scheduled to complete his rehab assignment Sunday with High Class A Rancho Cucamonga before returning to the Dodgers on Monday.

1B Adrian Gonzalez will get his first day off this season on Monday or Tuesday, manager Dave Roberts said.

1B Adrian Gonzalez, who has played in the Dodgers’ first 17 games and is scheduled to play the final two games of the weekend series at Coors Field, will get either Monday or Tuesday off, manager Dave Roberts said. The Dodgers finish a six-game road trip at Colorado and open a homestand Monday against Miami. Gonzalez, who has reached base in 16 straight games at Coors Field, has multiple hits in five of his past six road games and in 11 road games this season is batting .465 (20-for-43) with four doubles, two homers, 11 RBI, eight runs scored and seven walks.

LHP Scott Kazmir, who was seeking his 100th career victory, gave up six hits and four runs in five innings. He left with a 5-4 lead before Yimi Garcia blew a save in the seventh. He made his second career start at Coors Field. The first was with Tampa Bay on June 16, 2007, when he allowed four runs on six hits and one walk in five innings with three strikeouts and ended up the winning pitcher in Tampa Bay’s 7-4 victory.