RHP Yimi Garcia (right biceps soreness) was placed on the 15-day disabled list.

RHP Yimi Garcia (right biceps soreness) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. He took the mound in the seventh inning on Friday night and worked two-thirds of an inning before having to leave in the middle of an at-bat. Garcia was shaking his right arm as he left the mound. “It’s not feeling much better from yesterday,” manager Dave Roberts said. “We can’t go a pitcher short. For a guy not being able to pick up a baseball today, you just kind of think through of when he’ll be available to pitch in a major league game. Even best-case scenario, it would seem five, six, seven days.”

RHP Kenta Maeda held the Rockies hitless for 5 1/3 innings and left after holding them scoreless for 6 1/3 innings as he improved to 3-0 and lowered his ERA to 0.36. Maeda has allowed one run in four starts covering 25 1/3 innings and according to the Elias Sports Bureau is tied for the fewest runs allowed by any pitcher in four starts since 1900 with a minimum of 20 innings pitched. The last visiting pitcher with a no-hit bid of five-plus innings at Coors Field was Kevin Millwood, who pitched 5 2/3 hitless innings on May 18, 2012, for the Seattle Mariners in the final season of his career.

RHP Zach Lee was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he was 3-0 with a 1.56 ERA in three starts. He’ll work out of the bullpen.

RHP Zach Lee was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he is 3-0 with a 1.56 ERA in three starts. He last pitched Monday against Nashville, throwing 95 pitches in 5 1/3 innings while yielding 10 hits and two runs (one earned). “Lee has been throwing well, and it makes sense that he performed and got rewarded,” manager Dave Roberts said. Lee took the roster spot of reliever Yimi Garcia (right biceps soreness), who was placed on the disabled list. The Dodgers did not want to be a pitcher short for the final two games of their series at Coors Field. Lee’s one previous big league appearance was a start on July 25, 2015, at the New York Mets when he allowed 11 hits and seven runs in 4 2/3 innings and lost. Lee, who is in his sixth professional season, has been a starter his entire career. Roberts said the team considered calling up a reliever to replace Garcia but opted for Lee. “Just the way he’s peforming and being here the next two days,” Roberts said, “just the length he can give us, too, because you just never what you can get into at this ballpark.”

RHP Louis Coleman will rejoin the team Monday after being on bereavement leave.

3B Justin Turner was not in the lineup but available to pinch hit. Manager Dave Roberts said Turner wasn’t moving well after having his left big toe spiked on Friday night by Rockies C Tony Wolters.

3B Justin Turner was available to pinch hit but didn’t leave the bench. Rockies catcher Tony Wolters stepped on the joint of Turner’s left big toe Friday night. “He kind of got through last night,” manager Dave Roberts said, “but (is) not moving around well today.”

LHP Scott Kazmir came out of his five-inning start on Friday night with discomfort in his left wrist and thumb but is confident he will make his next scheduled start on Wednesday against Miami. Kazmir played catch Saturday. He believes the soreness came from swinging a bat too much in spring training as he prepared to play in the National League after spending his career in the American League. Kazmir has not been effective lately. After beginning the season with six scoreless innings at San Diego in his Dodgers debut, Kazmir’s ERA in his past three starts is 9.69. While the Rockies recalled Zach Lee for possible long-relief duty in the final two games of the series at Colorado, Lee, a starter his entire career, could replace Kazmir in the rotation, if need be.