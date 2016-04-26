OF Trayce Thompson homered for the first time as a Dodger with a fourth-inning blast off LHP Wei-Yin Chen. Thompson, who went 2-for-4 and recorded his third multi-hit game, is batting .333 off left-handed pitching this season.

RHP Louis Coleman was activated from the bereavement list. Coleman (0-1, 7.20 ERA) missed the four games following the death of his grandfather.

OF Yasiel Puig hit his second homer this season. Puig delivered in the fourth inning off LHP Wei-Yin Chen. It was Puig’s first home run since April 6 at San Diego against the Padres.

LHP Luis Avilan was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City to make room for RHP Louis Coleman, who rejoined the club after missing four games on the bereavement list. Avilan posted a 40.50 ERA in three games.

RHP Ross Stripling (0-1) gave up three runs on eight hits with three walks and three strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. The Dodgers have scored just four runs in four starts for Stripling.

LF Carl Crawford (lower back soreness) is expected to be activated Tuesday. Manager Dave Roberts said Crawford, who completed a rehab assignment at Oklahoma City over the weekend, was not going to be in the lineup Monday anyway, so the club decided to wait.

1B Adrian Gonzalez didn’t start as manager Dave Roberts wanted to give him some rest. Gonzalez, who has played in every game before, came on and struck out as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning against RHP A.J. Ramos.

INF Chase Utley didn’t start before pinch hitting in the seventh and staying in the lineup for the rest of the contest. Utley, who drove in the game-winning run Sunday in a 12-10 win over the Colorado Rockies, has been one of the club’s early surprises offensively, hitting .314 with five RBIs in 17 games.