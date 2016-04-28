FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 28, 2016

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Carl Crawford (lower back soreness) was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, and he started in left field against Miami. He went 1-for-3 with a run and a walk.

INF/OF Howie Kendrick didn’t start Tuesday, as manager Dave Roberts wanted to give him a rest. Kendrick appeared as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning and struck out.

LHP Clayton Kershaw retired 15 of Miami’s first 16 batters before the Marlins tagged him for five runs in the sixth inning. Kershaw (2-1) gave up a season-high five runs on seven hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks in seven innings. Kershaw also hit a batter. At the plate, the Dodgers ace drove in one of the team’s three runs. “That’s a tough one to let get away. We had a 3-0 lead and my job is to keep it, and I didn’t do my job,” said Kershaw, who hadn’t given up five runs in an inning since he served up five to the Rockies on May 10, 2015. “Nothing really felt different, they got some hits strung together and I gotta do a better job limiting the damage.”

