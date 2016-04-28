RHP Kenta Maeda tries to continue his historic start to his rookie season in the majors in Los Angeles’ series finale Thursday night against Miami. Maeda has allowed just one run in his first four starts, covering 25 1/3 innings, and blanked Colorado Saturday night over 6 1/3 innings in a 4-1 verdict, allowing only three hits and a walk while whiffing eight. This will be his first outing against the Marlins.

RHP Ross Stripling might be skipped in the rotation during the Dodgers’ interleague road trip next week to Tampa Bay and Toronto in order to keep his innings count down. Stripling told the Los Angeles Times Tuesday that he guesses the team wants him to work between 125 and 150 innings in his second year back from Tommy John surgery. He pitched 71 1/3 last year in 14 minor league starts.

LF Carl Crawford was activated from the 15-day DL Tuesday night and started, but wasn’t in the lineup Wednesday night. Manager Dave Roberts told the Los Angeles Times Tuesday that Crawford should optimally play 3-4 times per week, citing the veteran’s “propensity to get injured.” Crawford, who has hit the DL seven times since departing Tampa Bay six years ago, blames Tropicana Field’s artificial turf for his late-career injuries.

LHP Scott Kazmir (left thumb/wrist) gave the team a good start Wednesday night, but it wasn’t enough to prevent him from losing 2-0. Kazmir yielded both runs and four hits in the first inning, but steadied after that, saying he finally found a rhythm at the end of that inning. Kazmir has felt pain at the base of his thumb and wrist, but it didn’t keep him from throwing as hard as 93 mph while fanning six in six innings.

OF/2B Howie Kendrick continued his early-season struggles, going 0-for-4 and fanning on a pitch in the dirt to end the game. Kendrick’s average is down to .143 and his playing time might be about to shrink with Crawford’s return from the DL. While Kendrick has hit well throughout his career, he’s also on the back end of it, so his slump should definitely cause some worries among front-office types in Dodger blue.