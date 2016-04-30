RHP Kenta Maeda was charged with a season-high four runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and one walk in 6 2/3 innings Thursday against Miami. Maeda (3-1) allowed just one run in his previous four starts covering 25 1/3 innings. The five runs allowed through five career games ranked Maeda behind only Fernando Valenzuela for the best beginning in Dodgers’ history. Wednesday’s performance caused Maeda’s ERA to jump from 0.36 to 1.41.

SS Corey Seager went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run. Seager has hit safely in seven of the last eight games. He is batting .313 with a homer, triple, double and five RBIs since April 21.

RF Yasiel Puig has been chasing pitches, though manager Dave Roberts believed his habit of doing so wouldn’t continue for long. “I think he’s been getting out of the strike zone a little bit more,” Roberts said. “You look at the first seven days where he’s taken balls and swinging at strikes, and I think they’re still throwing him in, and he’s offering at those pitches, and then breaking balls are down below the zone. Yesterday, actually, he did a great job of staying within the strike zone. If he continues to do that, he’ll get his hits.” Puig went 1-for-4 with an RBI and two strikeouts Thursday in the Dodgers’ loss to the Marlins.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu will throw a bullpen session Saturday, his second this week. Ryu, who has not pitched this season, underwent labral repair surgery on his right shoulder last May.

2B Chase Utley reached base four times Thursday. Utley went 1-for-1 with a run, two walks and a hit-by-pitch. Utley’s .402 on-base percentage ranks 15th in the National League.

RHP Brandon McCarthy will throw a bullpen session Saturday. McCarthy is recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in April 2015.

UT Howie Kendrick is just 7-for-52 (.135) with no extra-base hits and no RBIs in his first 16 games this season. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Thursday.

OF Andre Ethier has joined the Dodgers in Los Angeles for a few days and will have his fractured right tibia re-examined Friday. Ethier sustained the injury when he fouled a ball off his shin during a spring training game on March 18. The original prognosis was that Ethier would be sidelined 10 to 14 weeks. Friday’s exam will gauge how well the fracture is healing.