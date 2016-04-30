C Yasmani Grandal hit his first home run of the season Friday night in a 5-1 loss to the San Diego Padres. Grandal propelled LHP Brad Hand’s 92 mph fastball into the bleachers down the left-field line in the sixth inning to force a 1-1 tie. Grandal, who finished 2-for-4 with two strikeouts, ended a 22-game stretch without a homer that extended to Sept. 21.

3B Justin Turner returned to the lineup after getting a day off Thursday night. At the plate, Turner was hit by a pitch and struck out twice in going 0-for-3 Friday night during a 5-1 loss to the San Diego Padres. Defensively, Turner made a backhanded catch at shoulder level of a 3B Adam Rosales’ line drive in the seventh inning.

SS Corey Seager has hits in eight of his past nine games following Friday night’s 5-1 loss to the San Diego Padres. Seager went 1-for-4 with a double. In his past nine games, Seager is batting .306 (11-for-36) with two doubles, one triple, one home run, five RBIs and an .890 OPS.

LHP Alex Wood amassed a season-high nine strikeouts in seven innings Friday night. Wood conceded just one walk, one run and five hits and did not receive the decision in a 5-1 los to the San Diego Padres. The nine strikeouts were Wood’s most since being acquired in July from the Atlanta Braves in an eight-player trade.

RHP Ross Stripling seeks his first major league victory Saturday night when he faces the San Diego Padres. Stripling, who pitched 7 1/3 no-hit innings in his major league debut April 8, allowed three runs, eight hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings Monday night in a 3-2 loss to the Miami Marlins.

CF Joc Pederson has reached base in 11 of his past 12 games following Friday night’s 5-1 loss to the San Diego Padres. Pederson walked and singled before finishing 1-for-3 with one strikeout. Since April 17, Pederson has registered a .300 average (9-f0r-30), a .462 on-base percentage and a .533 slugging percentage with a double, two home runs and five RBIs.

OF Andre Ethier will begin therapy that does not require weight bearing in the next few days. Ethier received a CT scan Thursday on his left leg, which he broke during spring training when he fouled a pitch off his left shin. Ethier is scheduled to return in mid-June at the earliest.