RHP Louis Coleman retired six of the seven batters he faced during his longest relief outing of the season on Saturday. Coleman conceded just one hit while collecting three strikeouts in pitching two shutout innings during the Dodgers’ 5-2 loss to the Padres. Coleman lowered his ERA from 4.50 to 3.60.

RHP Ross Stripling amassed a career-high six strikeouts yet lost his second consecutive start on Saturday night. Stripling allowed five runs, seven hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings of a 5-2 loss to the Padres. In 10 innings encompassing his past two starts, Stripling has permitted 15 hits, eight runs and five walks while collecting nine strikeouts.

2B Chase Utley hit his first home run of the season in the bottom of the third inning of Saturday night’s 5-2 loss to the Padres. He propelled a 91 mph fastball from RHP Colin Rea into the right-field stands 412 feet away for a two-run drive. Utley finished 1-for-4.

LHP Clayton Kershaw seeks to recover from his first loss of the season on Sunday against the Padres. Kershaw allowed five runs and seven hits in seven innings during a 6-3 loss to the Marlins on Tuesday night. Kershaw and Marlins RHP Jose Fernandez jointly lead the National League with 40 strikeouts apiece.