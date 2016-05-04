LF Trayce Thompson was 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs. His two-run homer in the second inning went off the C-ring on the catwalk and did not come down. The four RBIs is a career high. “Every day he’s up here he’s continuing to learn and get better,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Obviously he looks the part. He had a big home run and a big at-bat staying inside the shift and getting a single.”

RF Yasiel Puig was 2-for-5 with a three-run homer in the top of the ninth off Rays reliever Ryan Webb. “Even before that (Puig) was in better position to hit,” Roberts said. “He started a little bit more open and got off the plate. He’s still got some work but (Tuesday) was a good night.”

LHP Scott Kazmir shook off a couple of home runs to earn his 100th career victory. He had a season-high nine strikeouts and gave up four runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. “I was hitting my spots for the most part,” Kazmir said. “Maybe I‘m just hard on myself, but I feel there was a lot more that I need to address, just pitches that went right over the middle of the zone and a changeup I got a little lazy with, it ended up being a home run.”

2B Howie Kendrick went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs to raise his batting average from .143 to .197. “I think the biggest things is just trying to stay confident, just mentally staying in the game,” Kendrick said. “Hopefully (Tuesday) is a step in the right direction.”