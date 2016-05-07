RHP Kenta Maeda allowed a season-high four walks on Friday night as he pitched six innings to a no-decision in the Dodgers’ 5-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He held the Blue Jays to two hits (including a two-run homer by RF Jose Bautista) and two runs while striking out seven. Bautista’s homer ended his string of 17 1/3 scoreless innings on the road. “I keep saying it’s the best I’ve seen him throw,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “He’s been nothing but consistent. He competes, he works hitters front to back. Everything is good. When you talk to our catchers, it’s fun to work with Kenta. He not only gives you a chance to win every day, but it’s just special every fifth day, it really is.”

3B Justin Turner was 2-for-4 in the 5-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. It was his eighth multi-hit game of the season and second in a row. He has reached base safely in 12 of the 14 games he has played on the road this season.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu continued his return from shoulder surgery performed in May 2015, when he faced hitters from the Class A Rancho Cucamonga team Thursday at Dodger Stadium. He has not pitched in a regular-season game in the majors since Sept. 12, 2014, when he lasted one inning against the San Francisco Giants.

2B Chase Utley was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a walk in the 5-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. He has hit in eight straight road games. He has reached base safely in 11 of his 12 career games at Rogers Centre with 10 RBIs.

LHP Clayton Kershaw will make his seventh start of the season Saturday in the middle game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He will be facing the Blue Jays for the first time. He tossed his 13th career shutout and 22nd complete game Sunday in the 1-0 win over the San Diego Padres. He drove in the game’s run with a single in the third inning and struck out a season-high 14 without allowing a walk. He is 10-4 with a 2.32 ERA in 25 career interleague starts.