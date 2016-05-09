RF Yasiel Puig began the day on the bench for the second time in seven games Sunday. He did enter to the game in right field in the eighth inning of the Dodgers’ 4-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. He hit a single in the ninth to increase his batting average to .243, but manager Dave Roberts feels that Puig is not being selective enough at the plate.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Saturday. He continues to rehab from shoulder surgery performed in May 2015.

RHP Ross Stripling allowed one hit, no walks and one run while striking out six in six innings Sunday but did not factor in the decision in the Dodgers’ 4-2 win over the Blue Jays. It was the fourth time he had allowed two or fewer earned runs this season. “With eight days off, I wanted to come out and be as sharp as I could and just attack,” Stripling said. “I feel like the last couple of outings have been really average, and I felt like I’ve just been kind of begging for strikes instead of attacking. The curveball worked well today, probably the best it’s been.”

RHP Mike Bolsinger (left oblique strain) made his first start on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday. Pitching at Colorado Springs, Bolsinger allowed three hits, including a home run, no walks and two runs in four innings. He struck out three, and 30 of his 46 pitches were strikes.

CF Joc Pederson hit his sixth homer of the season in the seventh inning of the Dodgers’ 4-2 victory over the Blue Jays on Sunday. He also hit one Saturday to give him homers in consecutive games for the first time this season. He has hit five home runs on the road this season.

LHP Scott Kazmir will make his seventh start of the season Monday in the opener of a four-game series against the Mets at Dodger Stadium. He allowed seven hits and four runs in 6 2/3 innings Tuesday at Tampa Bay in a 10-5 victory to record his 100th career win. He is 100-92 in his career with a 3.99 ERA. Kazmir has made three career starts against the Mets and is 2-1 with a 4.80 ERA. He has 22 strikeouts and four walks in those outings.

2B Chase Utley walked twice Sunday in the Dodgers’ 4-2 win over the Blue Jays, and he has reached base safely in 13 of his 14 career games at Rogers Centre. He singled in the ninth inning, extending his hitting streak to 10 games, during which he is batting .349 (15-for-43). He also ended Toronto’s eighth inning with a catch of a RF Jose Bautista line drive up the middle. “He’s just so heady,” manager Dave Roberts said. “He’s always in the right spots. I was holding my breath. I didn’t think he could be there.”

INF Howie Kendrick started at first base Sunday, as 1B Adrian Gonzalez filled the role of designated hitter to give him a day off the artificial turf. Kendrick singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning in the Dodgers’ 4-2 win over the Blue Jays. Kendrick also has started this season at second base, third base, left field and DH.