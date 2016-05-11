OF Trayce Thompson hit a two-run home run Monday, and he has now hit safely in eight of his past 10 games. He is 10-for-30 (.300) against left-handed pitchers this season with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs.

SS Charlie Culberson made his seventh start of the season Monday and went 2-for-2. It was his third multi-hit game of the season.

SS Corey Seager returns to the lineup on Tuesday after getting the night off on Monday.

OF Alex Guerrero will make his first rehab start at Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday.

LHP Scott Kazmir’s six strikeouts Monday kept alive the Dodgers’ streak of consecutive starts with six or more K‘s. Los Angeles starting pitchers have now fanned at least six in the last nine straight games, the longest such streak for the club since 1913. Kazmir took the loss against the Mets, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings.

INF Chase Utley faced the Mets for the first time on Monday since his controversial slide in Game 2 of the 2015 National League Division Series. Utley broke Ruben Tejada’s leg when he slid into him in an attempt to break up a double play. Utley came into the game as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and remained in at second base. He went 0-for-2.

INF Chase Utley returns to the lineup on Tuesday batting leadoff and playing second base. In 22 starts as the leadoff hitter, Utley is hitting .301 (28-for-93).

RHP Casey Fien was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday. He was claimed off of waivers from Minnesota on Saturday after going 1-0 with a 7.90 ERA in 14 relief appearances for the Twins this year.