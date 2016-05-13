RHP Kenta Maeda had the shortest outing of his major league career in his second loss of the season Wednesday. Maeda also became the second Dodgers pitcher to allow multiple home runs to pitchers in a single game, as Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard took him deep twice. Doug McWeeny allowed home runs to the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Erv Brame and Fred Fussell on July 7, 1929, in the Brooklyn Robins’ 17-6 loss at Ebbets Field. Maeda lasted five-plus innings, allowing four runs.

C Yasmani Grandal snapped an 0-for-12 streak Wednesday with his second home run of the season, a solo shot in the fourth inning. Grandal is hitting .279 (11-for-37) with four doubles, two home runs and five RBIs in 13 games at Dodger Stadium.

SS Corey Seager had his second consecutive multi-hit game Wednesday. Seager went 2-for-4 with his second home run of the season. The third-inning blast was estimated at 426 feet. He has had multi-hit games in each of his past four starts.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (left shoulder surgery in May 2015) will start facing live hitters next week, and he is due to begin a rehab assignment the following week. Ryu hasn’t pitched since the 2014 NL Division Series.