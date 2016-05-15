RHP Kenley Jansen struck out the only batter he faced for a one-out save on Saturday. It was Jansen’s second save in as many days and his 13th of the season, which is the second most in the league behind Philadelphia’s Jeanmar Gomez. Jansen has allowed one run in 16 appearances and is six saves shy of tying Eric Gagne’s club record (161).

SS Corey Seager tied a season high with three hits on Saturday. Seager went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBIs. He extended his hitting streak to five games and is batting .385 (15-for-39) with four doubles, two home runs and six RBIs in 11 games since May 3.

LHP Hyun-jin Ryu (shoulder) will make his first rehab start Sunday at Class A Rancho Cucamonga. Ryu, who had surgery in March 2015, will throw two innings and is expected to make 4-to-5 rehab starts in order to build up his pitch count.

1B Adrian Gonzalez hit his fourth home run of the season on Saturday, extended his hitting streak to five games and ended a 19-game drought without a home run. He is batting .400 (8-for-20) with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs in 11 games since May 3.

LHP Scott Kazmir posted his first home victory as a Dodger on Saturday. Kazmir was one out short of his fourth career complete game, allowing three runs (two earned) and five hits and striking out seven. It was his longest outing since May 28, 2014. He threw 120 pitches, one shy of his career high (July 18, 2005).

RHP Brandon McCarthy (Tommy John surgery) threw one simulated inning Saturday with INF Charlie Culberson batting. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he will throw one more simulated game before making a rehab start.

RHP Brandon McCarthy (Tommy John surgery) threw one simulated inning on Saturday with INF Charlie Culberson batting. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said McCarthy will throw one more simulated game before making a rehab start.