OF Scott Van Slyke, out since April 10 with low back irritation, is working out at the Dodgers’ spring complex in Arizona and is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment soon.

INF Charlie Culberson was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City Wednesday to make room on the roster for RHP Mike Bolsinger, who started Wednesday’s game against the Angels. Culberson was hitting .259 with four RBIs in 15 games with the Dodgers. Culberson had been backing up starting SS Corey Seager, but that job will go to INF Enrique Hernandez for now.

RHP Ross Stripling will start Thursday against the Angels. Stripling earned his first career major league win in his last start, when he gave up four runs in five innings to the Cardinals. He has pitched well on the road this season, compiling a 2.12 ERA while holding opposing hitters to a .121 average. He has never faced the Angels.

RHP Mike Bolsinger gave up three runs on seven hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings, getting the loss Wednesday against the Angels. It was his first start of the season after suffering a strained oblique muscle in spring training. He left the game in the fifth inning with two runners on and the game tied, but the Dodgers bullpen got roughed up. “I thought that Mike did what we had hoped,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of his starter. “There were 60 pitches that he threw in his last rehab start, and then for him to get to 72 pitches, from where he was at, I thought he gave us a chance to win.”

1B Adrian Gonzalez was not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Angels for the second game in a row because of a tight back. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, though, said Gonzalez could return by Thursday or Friday. INF Howie Kendrick started at 1B in his place.