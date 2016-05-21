SS Corey Seager went 1-for-4 Thursday, extending his hitting streak to 10 games, one short of his career high. He is hitting .381 (16-for-42) with three doubles, five homers and seven RBIs during the streak.

RHP Ross Stripling got the loss Thursday against the Angels after giving up five runs on seven hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings. He was coming off wins in his previous two starts, but was in trouble early and often against the Angels.

RHP Mike Bolsinger was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, one day after making his first major league start of the season. Bolsinger gave up three runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings, getting the loss against the Angels.

LHP Scott Kazmir will start Friday’s game against the Padres. Kazmir is coming off his longest outing of the season -- 8 2/3 innings against the Cardinals, earning the win after giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits. He is 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA in three career starts vs. San Diego.

RHP Chin-hui Tsao was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, but his stay may not be long. The Dodgers currently have 13 pitchers on the roster but likely will go back down to 12 on Friday when they return to playing National League games, needing the roster spot for a bench player. Tsao was 1-1 with a 3.31 ERA and six saves for Oklahoma City. He pitched a scoreless inning for the Dodgers on Thursday against the Angels.