RHP Frankie Montas, who is on the 60-day DL, continues to make progress in his extended spring training as he recovers from having a rib removed in February. He’s been assigned to Double-A Tulsa to start the next phase of his rehab. Reports have his fastball hitting 100, which brought a smile to manager Dave Roberts. “One-hundred is good,” he said.

RHP Chris Hatcher has hit a rough patch and manager Dave Roberts called him into his office. The two had a lengthy talk. “He is trying to be too perfect,” Roberts said. “Maybe this can take a little of the pressure off.” Hatcher allowed two runs on four hits while recording just two outs in Thursday’s loss to the Angels.

SS Corey Seager, a rookie, isn’t fazed by batting third and playing a high profile position. “When you see him and talk to him he doesn’t seem like a 22-year-old,” Roberts said. “He is special and I feel good when he is in the box. We are very fortunate to have him on our side.”

1B Adrian Gonzalez (back) was out of the lineup again in the series opener against the Padres. Gonzalez, though, took early batting practice and was available to pinch hit, which he did and flied out. Manager Dave Roberts said Gonzalez will start on Saturday.