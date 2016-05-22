FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
May 23, 2016

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF Scott Van Slyke, who has been sidelined since April 10 with lower back pain, is scheduled to start his rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday. RHP Frankie Montas, who hasn’t worked since having rib resection surgery on Feb. 21, joined Double-A Tulsa on Saturday.

LHP Alex Wood posted a career-high 13 strikeouts in six-plus innings. He has a 2.67 ERA in his last five starts and a 2.45 ERA in five career starts against the Padres.

1B Adrian Gonzalez returned to the starting lineup on Saturday night after missing four starts with lower back stiffness. The former Padres and San Diego County native had lobbied to start Friday night but appeared only as a pinch-hitter. Gonzalez was 2-for-4, going the opposite-way twice for singles to left that beat the Padres shift.

