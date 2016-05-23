RHP Frankie Montas, who hadn't pitched since having rib resection surgery on Feb. 21, joined Double-A Tulsa on a rehab assignment Sunday. He pitched two innings, allowing one run (on a homer) and two hits. He struck out two and walked one.

C Yasmani Grandal didn't start Sunday after fouling a pitch off his right foot Saturday night. X-rays were taken after Grandal came out of Saturday's game and were negative. Grandal struck out as a pinch hitter Sunday. The Dodgers said his foot would be re-examined Monday.

OF Scott Van Skyle began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday, going 1-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout. Van Slyke has been sidelined since April 10 due to lower back pain.

3B Justin Turner's game-tying, pinch-hit homer off LHP Ryan Buchter in the seventh inning Sunday continued his run of excellent hitting against the Padres. Turner is a career .318 hitter against San Diego (48-for-151) with 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 RBIs in 49 games.

RHP Ross Stripling probably won't be making his scheduled start Tuesday night against the Reds at Dodger Stadium. Stripling worked the final three innings of the Dodgers' 9-5, 17-inning victory in San Diego on Sunday. He allowed no runs on two hits with a strikeout and threw 38 pitches, and he emerged with the win.

2B Chase Utley went 3-for-9 Sunday. He has reached base in eight of his last 10 games, going 12-for-30. He is also hitting .328 in his past 15 road games (21-for-64) since April 10.