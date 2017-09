OF Scott Van Slyke (lower back) continued his rehab assignment on Tuesday with Triple-A Oklahoma City. He played first base. Van Slyke will likely rejoin the Dodgers after their road trip next week

RHP Mike Bolsinger took Ross Stripling’s place in the rotation. Bolsinger pitched in his second career major league game.

C A.J. Ellis received a day off after catching 26 innings in the last two games. He was replaced by Yasmani Grandal