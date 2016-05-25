OF Trayce Thompson went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs on Tuesday, extending his hitting streak to five games. Thompson is batting .315 (17-for-54) with three doubles, six home runs and 16 RBIs over 17 games in May.

OF/1B Scott Van Slyke (lower back) continued his rehab stint Tuesday with Triple-A Oklahoma City. Van Slyke went 0-for-4 with a run and played all nine innings at first base in his second rehab game, his first in Triple-A). He will rejoin the Dodgers sometime after their next road trip. The Dodgers return home June 3.

3B Justin Turner went 3-for-5 with three RBIs to establish a season high for hits on Tuesday. Turner has reached base safely in his past 10 games and in 13 of his past 14 against Cincinnati.

RHP Mike Bolsinger took Ross Stripling’s place in the rotation. Bolsinger pitched in his second career major league game.

RHP Mike Bolsinger earned his first major league win since Sept. 4, 2015, on Tuesday, holding the Reds to two runs on three hits in 5 2/3 innings. Bolsinger was called up Monday to take the rotation spot of RHP Ross Stripling, who was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday night after pitching in the Dodgers’ 17-inning game in San Diego. Manager Dave Roberts didn’t say after the game if Bolsinger would remain in the rotation.

2B Chase Utley went 2-for-4 with a walk for his second consecutive multi-hit game Tuesday. It was Utley’s 13th multi-hit performance of the season, tying him with 1B Adrian Gonzalez for the team lead.

C A.J. Ellis received a day off after catching 26 innings in the last two games. He was replaced by Yasmani Grandal