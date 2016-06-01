LHP Julio Urias is coming back to the Dodgers, called up Tuesday from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Urias, 19, made his major league debut last week against the Mets. He worked 2 2/3 innings and gave up three runs on five hits while walking four.

RF Trayce Thompson was back in the lineup on Tuesday after missing two games with back spasms. He and fellow rookie Corey Seager are the first Dodgers rookies with five or more home runs each in the same month

SS Corey Seager went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer and a career-high-tying three RBIs. He has hit safely in 17 of his past 21 games and leads the team with 58 hits. It was his 16th multi-hit game of the season and fourth in his past five games.

LHP Alex Wood is bound for the 15-day disabled list with a sore left elbow. He will be evaluated this week in Los Angeles. "It's more a precaution, but we're hoping for the best," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. Wood is 1-4 with a 3.99 ERA and 62 strikeouts over 10 starts.

OF Alex Guerrero, who was on the disabled list all season due to a left knee contusion, was activated Tuesday and designated for assignment. He hit a combined .136/.162/.197 with one homer and four RBIs in 16 rehab games for three teams in the Dodgers' farm system.

RHP Mike Bolsinger (1-1, 4.50 ERA) takes the mound in Wednesday against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Bolsinger last pitched on May 24 against Cincinnati, where he allowed two runs on three hits in 5 2/3 innings for his first win of the season. He has made two starts since coming off the disabled list on May 18 and has struck out eight batters while walking three. Bolsinger is 1-0 in two career starts against the Cubs.

RHP Joe Blanton (3-2) collected his first win since April 24 at Colorado as he pitched a season-high-tying two innings and allowed no runs and no hits while striking out three.

LHP Scott Kazmir had a strong outing but emerged without a decision as he went head-to-head against Cubs ace Jake Arrieta. Kazmir tossed his fifth quality start of the season, allowing just one hit while striking out seven and walking one in six scoreless innings. "For Kaz to rise to the occasion and be the veteran that he is, he gave us a huge outing and matched Jake pitch for pitch and we just followed his lead," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after his team rallied late for a 5-0 win.