LHP Julio Urias (0-0, 10.83 ERA) is scheduled to make his second big league start Thursday at Wrigley Field after being called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City. The 19-year-old rookie lasted just 2 2/3 innings in his big league debut on May 27 against the Mets. He allowed three runs on five hits, struck out three and walked four.

RHP Mike Bolsinger (1-2) took the loss Wednesday at Wrigley Field. He allowed two runs on two hits while walking two and striking out a season-high-tying six in five innings. "Mike obviously wasn't sharp tonight and didn't have the feel of the fastball or his breaking ball, but I tip my hat to he and (catcher) A.J. (Ellis). They got Mike through five innings and gave us a chance to win," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

2B Enrique Hernandez went 1-for-4 and put the Dodgers on the board with his second-career leadoff homer on the game's second pitch. He is a career .320 hitter (49-for-153) against left-handed pitchers.

1B Adrian Gonzalez is third in NL All-Star voting at his position, the only Los Angeles player among the leaders. He had the night off Wednesday. Gonzalez is batting .299 with five homers and 27 RBIs in 50 games.