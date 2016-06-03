LHP Julio Urias (0-1) allowed six runs on eight hits over five innings against the Cubs, including three homers. He struck out four and walked one. It was his second major league start and first since returning from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier this week. “Every day he takes the mound up here it’s a learning lesson,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

RF Trayce Thompson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in the fifth inning on Thursday. He is batting .270 with eight home runs and 20 RBIs.

LHP Kenta Maeda (4-3, 3.00 ERA) last pitched May 28 against the Mets, allowing two hits over five scoreless innings and earning the win in the Dodgers’ 9-1 triumph. He struck out three and issued two walks for his first win since April 23. Maeda opened the season 3-0 and has gone 1-3 since. He’ll face the Braves for the first time.

SS Corey Seager finished May with a .301 average, six doubles, seven homers and 15 RBIs in 28 games. He was 0-for-2 with a walk on Thursday and is batting .274 with nine homers and 28 RBIs for the full season.

LHP Alex Wood will need at least four weeks of rest before he resumes throwing after moving onto the disabled list this week with a posterior impingement in his left elbow. Wood is 1-4 with a 3.99 ERA in 10 starts this year.