LHP Julio Urias could make his third start Tuesday, but manager Dave Roberts wouldn't fully commit to it. Urias has been hit hard in his two starts, the latest one coming Thursday in a 7-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Roberts admitted the Dodgers don't have a lot of options for another starter to replace the 19-year-old Urias.

OF Trayce Thompson ripped a solo blast to right-center field to tie the score at 2. For Thompson, it was his ninth homer of the season. Thompson, who is hitting .352 at home, homered in back-to-back games for the second time this season.

RHP Kenta Maeda (4-3) allowed two runs on six hits with five strikeouts and two walks in 6 1/3 innings in the victory over the Braves. Maeda, who threw a career-high 107 pitches, won for the second time in as many outings.

OF Scott Van Slyke (lower back irritation) was activated from the 15-day disabled list. Van Slyke, who went on the DL on April 10, took the roster spot of RF Yasiel Puig. Van Slyke struck out as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning before remaining in the game in left field.

INF Corey Seager homered three times, including the go-ahead home run, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 4-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Friday night. Seager gave the Dodgers the lead with his second home run in the sixth inning off Braves starter Julio Teheran. He launched his third homer to lead off the eighth. "It was one of those things when it didn't matter where it was thrown," said Seager, who leads the Dodgers with 12 home runs this season. "It looked like it was on a tee. That's a good feeling when you're hitting. Hopefully, it's will be like that tomorrow." Seager became the first Dodgers' hitter to homer three times in a game since Adrian Gonzalez did so on April 8, 2015 against the San Diego Padres. Seager is the club's first rookie to accomplish the feat since Don Demeter, who homered three times on April 21, 1959 against the San Francisco Giants. "That's fun. These don't come around too much," said Seager, who has two or more hits in five of his last eight games.

RF Yasiel Puig was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday with a left hamstring strain. The club activated OF Scott Van Slyke to take Puig's roster spot. Van Slyke has been out since April 10 with lower back irritation.

RF Yasiel Puig performed running drills before the game, but the result of it apparently wasn't to the club's liking as it placed him on the 15-day disabled list prior to the opening pitch of the Braves' game Friday. Puig missed the previous three games. He also has been struggling at the plate, batting .237 with five home runs and 20 RBIs in 186 at-bats.

INF/OF Howie Kendrick sat out his second consecutive game with a sore shoulder. Roberts said Kendrick felt less pain Friday, and he could return to the lineup Saturday.