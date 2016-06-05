LHP Julio Urias will start on Tuesday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced. The 19-year-old has previously made two starts, once in place of injured LHP Alex Wood and once to give RHP Kenta Maeda an extra day of rest after being hit in the hand with a line drive against the New York Mets.

LHP Julio Urias will start Tuesday, manager Dave Roberts announced Saturday. The 19-year-old has previously made two starts, once in place of injured LHP Alex Wood and once to give RHP Kenta Maeda an extra day of rest after being hit in the hand with a line drive against the New York Mets.

OF Trayce Thompson walked three times and stole three bases on Saturday. He became the first Dodger to walk three times and steal three bases in a game since Dave Roberts did it on April 9, 2004. Thompson started in right field in place of injured Yasiel Puig.

OF James Ramsey was sent to Triple-A Oklahoma City outright on Saturday.

OF James Ramsey was sent to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday. Ramsey did not play in a major league game for the Dodgers and had been designated for assignment on May 28.

RF Yasiel Puig (hamstring) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Friday. OF/1B Scott Van Slyke was activated from the disabled list and took Puig's spot on the roster. Trayce Thompson started in his place for the second straight game.

RHP Brandon McCarthy (Tommy John surgery) will throw a three-inning, 60-pitch simulated game this week in preparation for a rehab assignment.

RHP Brandon McCarthy (Tommy John surgery) will throw a three-inning, 60-pitch simulated game this week in preparation for a rehab assignment. McCarthy underwent Tommy John surgery on April 30, 2015.

LHP Clayton Kershaw posted his sixth win in his last seven starts on Saturday, shutting out the Braves for six innings and giving up three hits. It was his shortest start since the 2015 regular-season finale in San Diego (3 2/3 innings), which was cut short purposely ahead of the postseason. Kershaw is 6-0 with a 0.81 ERA in seven starts since May 1. He's also 3-0 with a 1.67 ERA in eight starts against the Braves.