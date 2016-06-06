OF/C/INF Austin Barnes was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday. Barnes has hit .306 with a .413 on-base percentage, eight doubles, a triple and 11 RBIs in 37 games. This is Barnes’ second stint on the major league roster this season.

C Yasmani Grandal snapped a 9-for-37 slump with a three-run home run in the third inning on Sunday, his fifth of the season. Grandal has historically hit against Atlanta well, going .306 (15-for-49) with four doubles and two home runs in career games against the Braves.

SS Corey Seager went went 3-for-5 with his two home runs on Sunday to bring his total for the series to five and established a season high in RBIs with five. Seager now has 13 home runs on the season and trails only Colorado’s Trevor Story (15) for the rookie lead and is tied for ninth in the league. Seager has hit 12 home runs since May 11, the most in the league. It was his third multi-homer game of his career and second in the series.

OF Carl Crawford was designated for assignment on Sunday. Crawford had been struggling at the plate, hitting only .185 in 30 games this season. He is expected to clear waivers and can then sign with another team. The Dodgers owe the remaining $35 million on the seven-year, $142 million contract Crawford signed with the Boston Red Sox prior to the 2011 season.

LHP Scott Kazmir earned the win on Sunday, limiting the Braves to three earned runs on seven hits, walking one and striking out five. Kazmir left the game with two on and none out in the sixth inning with cramping in his quad. Manager Dave Roberts said it isn’t serious enough to hold him out for a start and Kazmir himself said he was fine.

OF RHP Brandon McCarthy (Tommy John surgery) is scheduled to throw a throw a three-inning, 60-pitch simulated game on Monday in preparation for a rehab assignment. McCarthy underwent the procedure on April 30, 2015.