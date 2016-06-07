3B Justin Turner moved up to the leadoff spot in order to keep OF Trayce Thomspon in the No. 3 spot.

OF Yasiel Puig is currently on the disabled list with a hamstring strain but he made an appearance at Dodger Stadium on Monday to catch the ceremonial first pitch thrown by Jared Goff, who was drafted first overall by the Los Angeles Rams last month.

RHP Nick Tepesch was signed to a minor league deal by the Dodgers on Monday. Tepesch opted out of his contract with the Texas Rangers on Saturday. Hours after the signing, he was sent to Triple-A Oklahoma City to make a start against his former team, Triple-A Round Rock Express. Tepesch owns a 4.56 ERA in 219 major league innings, all with Texas. Tepesch pitched in 42 games for the Rangers over the 2013 and 2014 seasons before being non-tendered by the Rangers in the offseason.

RHP Mike Bolsinger went 5 1/3 innings Monday against Colorado, allowing six runs on seven hits while walking two and struck out five. Bolsinger struggled to get through the order the third time around, which has been a problem for him all season. He is 1-3 with a 5.75 ERA through four starts.

RHP Brandon McCarthy (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) pitched in a simulated game at Dodger Stadium on Monday. He will begin a rehab assignment within the next week.

2B Howie Kendrick was the only Dodger to hit safely on Monday. Kendrick's second-inning single avoided a Colorado no-hitter. It was the second time in a week the Dodgers were one-hit.