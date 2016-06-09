LHP Julio Urias made his Dodger Stadium debut on Tuesday, but did not factor into the decision. The Dodgers’ top prospect struck out a career-high seven batters and allowed one run on three hits with one walk in 4.0 innings and threw a career-high 86 pitches. The 19-year-old Urias became the first teenager to strike out seven or more batters in a Dodgers uniform. Don Drysdale was the last person to do it, striking out nine for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 23, 1956.

OF Trayce Thompson hit his second career walk-off home run on Tuesday. His last one game back on May 10, against the New York Mets. Thompson blasted a solo shot off Carlos Estevez with two outs in the ninth inning. Both of the Dodgers’ game-ending home runs have come from Thompson.

RHP Jose De Leon (shoulder soreness) came off the disabled list on Tuesday and returned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Ranked as the Dodgers’ No. 3 prospect, De Leon retired all nine batters he faced and struck out six, at one point retiring five in a row on strikes.

RHP Kenley Jansen earned his second win of the season in relief after pitching a scoreless ninth inning. Jansen has been scoreless in relief in 22 of 24 games this year.

3B Justin Turner hit his fourth home run of the season on Tuesday. Turner’s 408-foot, three-run shot gave the Dodgers a 3-0 lead in the first inning. The three RBIs tied Turner’s season high.

LHP Brett Anderson (back surgery) threw from flat ground (75 feet) on Monday and Tuesday. It was the first time during his rehab that he has been able to throw on back-to-back days.