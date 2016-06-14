RF Yasiel Puig homered in his second plate appearance while hitting third in a rehab appearance for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Monday. He finished 1-for-2 with a walk. Puig was placed on the disabled list June 3 due to a hamstring injury. He is expected to return as soon as he is eligible.

LHP Hyun-jin Ryu threw 46 pitches (35 strikes) over three innings in a rehab start Sunday for Class A Rancho Cucamonga. Ryu gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits and struck out three. He is expected to make another start for Rancho Cucamonga on Friday. "He threw well," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "He felt as good as he has felt in any rehab start. That's exciting for us." Ryu missed the 2015 season with a torn labrum. He made his first rehab start May 15 after being shut down due to shoulder inflammation.

LF Carl Crawford was released by the Dodgers on Monday, nine days after being designated for assignment.

RHP Brandon McCarthy (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) will remain at Class A Rancho Cucamonga for his next rehab start Thursday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. McCarthy he threw 20 pitches at Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday and "came out of it feeling well," Roberts said. "It's encouraging." McCarthy gave up one run on a solo homer, then reached his pitch count with more work in the bullpen. He made four starts last season before undergoing the season-ending operation.

LF Andre Ethier (spiral fracture, right tibia) originally was expected to miss 10-14 weeks after getting hurt in a spring training game March 22, but he appears certain to miss more time after exams showed the fracture has not healed as was expected. "Everybody's body heals differently," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "We had certain thoughts of when it would heal, but it has just taken a little longer. So hopefully Thursday we get the go-ahead." Ethier was with the Dodgers on Monday in Arizona, where he makes his home. "He's moving around," Roberts said. "He playing catch. He's taking some one-handed swings. He's doing some elliptical work. His body is in good shape. Once he gets that scan this week, we'll know more how much more aggressive he can be."