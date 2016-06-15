C/IF Austin Barnes was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday to make room on the roster for free agent OF Will Venable. Barnes was 2-for-19 in 10 games with the Dodgers. He spent 10 days on the roster at the start of the season, then was recalled June 5.

RHP Kenta Maeda suffered a lower right leg contusion Tuesday and was removed after being struck by a line drive by Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt leading off the last of the sixth inning. Maeda fielded the ball and threw out Goldschmidt before immediately dropping to the ground. X-rays were negative, the Dodgers said, and manager Dave Roberts said he expects Maeda to make his next start. “I held my breath, certainly,” Roberts said. “It was something with a nerve where he was hit. Really lit him up. It was the nerve that made his leg go dead. Right now he feels considerably better. Kenta has been such a consistent pitcher for us. That would have been a tough one.” Maeda gave up three runs (two earned) in 5 1/3 innings, striking out six and walking one. Maeda, 6-4 with a 2.75 ERA, has given up three earned runs in his last 23 1/3 innings. “Among all the hits I have taken in the past, it hurt the most,” Maeda told reporters. He was hit in the pitching hand early in a May 28 victory over the New York Mets but stayed in to pitch five scoreless innings.

OF Yasiel Puig (hamstring) homered and walked in three plate appearances in his first rehab game at Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Monday. “He came out of it healthy with his hamstring,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “The homer was a really good swing, a line drive to right-center field. The mechanics of his swing looked better than when he was here. The challenge is for him to continue to sustain that.” Puig was expected to play five innings Tuesday, take Wednesday off and play again Thursday. The Dodgers expect Puig to play all his rehab games at Rancho Cucamonga and are expecting him to return next Monday against Washington. On not sending him to Triple-A, Roberts said: “Mechanically, where he was at before, he would have a tough time regardless of what level. Conversely if it’s mechanically right, he can handle any pitching.”

LHP Clayton Kershaw will bring a steak of eight consecutive quality starts into his Wednesday afternoon appearance against Arizona, which has handled him as well as any division opponent. Kershaw is 11-8 with a 2.76 ERA in 23 starts and 140 innings against the Diamondbacks. No team has beaten him more times. He is 18-7 with a 1.62 ERA against San Francisco, 17-5 with a 3.20 ERA against Colorado and 14-6 with a 2.05 ERA against San Diego. The Diamondbacks’ batting average (.230), on-base percentage (.296) and OPS (.647) against Kershaw is the highest among opponents who have faced him more than three times.

OF Will Venable grounded out as a pinch-hitter after signing a one-year contract with the Dodgers on Tuesday, a day after OF Carl Crawford was released with about $33 million remaining on a contract through 2017. “You look at our roster now, and a left-handed bat for a start in the outfield or off the bench late in the game is needed,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Will can play all three. Very good defender. A guy who can steal a base and get a bunt down.” Venable, 33, slashed .205/.304/.307 with two homers and 19 RBIs in 149 plate appearances at the Phillies’ Triple-A Lehigh Valley affiliate. Venable is a career .250 hitter with 71 of his 81 homers against right-handers. “We were actively searching internally, outside the organization, for someone who could fill that role,” Roberts said. “There are only so many of those guys available.” Venable played at least 120 games in each season from 2010-2015, primarily with San Diego. He slashed .244/.320/.350 with the Padres and Texas last season.